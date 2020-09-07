National NPA rubbishes Thales claims it had no evidence of racketeering Successful challenge to the charge will have implications for the state’s case BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rubbished claims by French arms company Thales that there is no evidence that it knew about former president Jacob Zuma’s allegedly corrupt relationship with his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik.

Thales’s SA subsidiary won a R2.6bn contract in 1997 to fit four new navy frigates with combat suites. Now Thales stands accused of bribing Zuma for his protection from any arms-deal investigation.