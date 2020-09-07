Kganyago says SA and African peers need to make tough fiscal choices to avoid unsustainable debts
Reserve Bank governor says SA needs a significant fiscal adjustment and strong structural reforms to minimise the impact of the downturn
07 September 2020 - 19:18
SA faced the Covid-19 pandemic under strained conditions after failing to reverse a sharp increase in government spending after the global financial crisis and now needs “substantial” spending cuts, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.
“When the global financial crisis hit our shores in 2008/2009, SA had been running small budget surpluses and the debt-to-GDP ratio was under 30%," Kganyago told a webinar hosted by the University of Pretoria on Monday. “This allowed for increased government spending, part of which was initially justified as counter cyclical stimulus but which was not subsequently reversed.”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now