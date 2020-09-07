National Kganyago says SA and African peers need to make tough fiscal choices to avoid unsustainable debts Reserve Bank governor says SA needs a significant fiscal adjustment and strong structural reforms to minimise the impact of the downturn BL PREMIUM

SA faced the Covid-19 pandemic under strained conditions after failing to reverse a sharp increase in government spending after the global financial crisis and now needs “substantial” spending cuts, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

“When the global financial crisis hit our shores in 2008/2009, SA had been running small budget surpluses and the debt-to-GDP ratio was under 30%," Kganyago told a webinar hosted by the University of Pretoria on Monday. “This allowed for increased government spending, part of which was initially justified as counter cyclical stimulus but which was not subsequently reversed.”