National Juicy Philippines export deal gives SA's citrus industry a boost The Southeast Asian islands imported about 117,000-tonnes of citrus fruits between 2016 and 2018

SA booming citrus industry has received another boost after getting the go-ahead by the Philippines government to enter that country’s market, after 11 years of negotiations.

With the Philippines importing about 117,000-tonnes of citrus between 2016 and 2018, this new market will help keep the local industry on its strong growth trajectory, said Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, an organisation representing the interests of about 1,400 producers of export citrus throughout the region, including Zimbabwe and Swaziland.