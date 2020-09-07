Juicy Philippines export deal gives SA’s citrus industry a boost
The Southeast Asian islands imported about 117,000-tonnes of citrus fruits between 2016 and 2018
07 September 2020 - 22:00
SA booming citrus industry has received another boost after getting the go-ahead by the Philippines government to enter that country’s market, after 11 years of negotiations.
With the Philippines importing about 117,000-tonnes of citrus between 2016 and 2018, this new market will help keep the local industry on its strong growth trajectory, said Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, an organisation representing the interests of about 1,400 producers of export citrus throughout the region, including Zimbabwe and Swaziland.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now