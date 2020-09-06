National Competition Tribunal dismisses I&J cartel conduct case Commission had accused I&J and Karan of dividing markets in the supply of processed beef products BL PREMIUM

The Competition Tribunal has dismissed a case of cartel conduct against processed frozen foods manufacturer I&J because of a lack of evidence, the competition authority said on Sunday.

The dismissal follows a drawn-out legal process after the Competition Commission accused I&J, together with beef processing company Karan Beef, of participating in cartel conduct by entering into a manufacturing agreement in 2000 and later altering the agreement in 2002.