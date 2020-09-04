CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
Mogoeng takes issue with top court’s personal cost ruling against Mkhwebane
Chief justice questions the reasons given for ruling granted against public protector in Jacob Zuma tax records case
04 September 2020 - 05:05
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has questioned the "extraordinary" personal costs order granted against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her battle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records and the reasons given for it.
Mkhwebane has turned to the Constitutional Court in an effort to challenge the scathing ruling against her by Pretoria high court judge Peter Mabuse, who found that her office did not have the power to subpoena Zuma’s tax records.
