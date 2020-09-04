National Human rights of SA Express employees violated, SAHRC says Employees of the collapsing state-owned airline have not been paid for work done nor given retrenchment packages BL PREMIUM

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it believes the human rights of employees of collapsing state-owned airline SA Express have been infringed because they have not been paid for work done nor given retrenchment packages.

SA Express is in provisional liquidation with a final liquidation order set to be confirmed next week. Employees were not paid for March and April, prior to the company ceasing to do business, and received only R6,000 in the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme payments for the months the of May, June and July.