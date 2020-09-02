UIF commissioner placed on precautionary suspension
Teboho Maruping’s suspension comes after an investigation into Ters by the auditor-general
02 September 2020 - 11:07
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension following an auditor-general probe into the Covid-19 relief benefit scheme for workers.
A source close to the process confirmed to Business Day that employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi made the decision to place Maruping on suspension following the auditor-general’s report on the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now