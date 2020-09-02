National UIF commissioner placed on precautionary suspension Teboho Maruping’s suspension comes after an investigation into Ters by the auditor-general BL PREMIUM

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping has been placed on precautionary suspension following an auditor-general probe into the Covid-19 relief benefit scheme for workers.

A source close to the process confirmed to Business Day that employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi made the decision to place Maruping on suspension following the auditor-general’s report on the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).