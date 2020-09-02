DA Gauteng leader resigns citing lack of faith in leadership
John Moodey says the DA now is not the one he joined 22 years ago, and calls some of Helen Zille’s comments ‘tone deaf or ignorant or both’
02 September 2020 - 11:56
UPDATED 02 September 2020 - 12:45
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey has resigned from the party, saying he has no faith in its current leadership.
His announcement on Wednesday morning comes mere days ahead of the party’s first ever policy conference, set to be held over the weekend, which will have to determine the direction the party takes in terms of, among other things, race and redress.
