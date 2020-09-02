National Beer brewers to cut off lockdown offenders to avoid another ban The Beer Association of SA will not supply outlets not adhering to lockdown regulations, such as selling without a licence or after hours BL PREMIUM

In a move seen as part of a drive to avoid another ban on liquor sales, an association representing major beer manufacturers in SA, including SAB and Heineken, said on Wednesday that it will be identifying establishments that breach the level 2 lockdown regulations, and cut off their supply.

The Beer Association of SA (Basa) said that while the majority of outlets and restaurants are complying with the lockdown regulations, it has received reports of businesses selling and serving alcohol outside the legal trading hours.