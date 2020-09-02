Beer brewers to cut off lockdown offenders to avoid another ban
The Beer Association of SA will not supply outlets not adhering to lockdown regulations, such as selling without a licence or after hours
02 September 2020 - 18:30
In a move seen as part of a drive to avoid another ban on liquor sales, an association representing major beer manufacturers in SA, including SAB and Heineken, said on Wednesday that it will be identifying establishments that breach the level 2 lockdown regulations, and cut off their supply.
The Beer Association of SA (Basa) said that while the majority of outlets and restaurants are complying with the lockdown regulations, it has received reports of businesses selling and serving alcohol outside the legal trading hours.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now