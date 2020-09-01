National

Stage 2 load-shedding to resume at noon on Tuesday

Eskom says more units broke down overnight and constraints on the system are expected to persist for the rest of the week

01 September 2020 - 07:39 karl gernetzky
Eskom is load-shedding. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Eskom is load-shedding. Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Stage 2 load-shedding will resume from midday on Tuesday following the breakdown of additional units overnight, and constraints on the system are expected to persist for the rest of the week.

Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the past 48 hours, the power utility said.

Generators broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down. “This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitates that load-shedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system,” the statement read.

Any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the escalation of load-shedding at short notice, Eskom said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Corruption accused Bongani Bongo to step aside as MP and NEC member

The ANC MP will take a leave of absence from his position in parliament and the national executive committee ahead of his corruption trial
National
19 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Show us a proper road map, Mr President

SA’s wheels will just spin in the mud if it produces plans without specifics such as costs, responsibilities and timelines
Opinion
1 day ago

A year of load-shedding to come, De Ruyter warns

Eskom boss says the utility will be forced to cut power as it does overdue maintenance
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Transnet warned of possible Beirut-style blast at ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa’s war on graft backed by NEC
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at ...
National
5.
Transnet warned of possible Beirut-style blast at ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom suspends load-shedding on Friday morning

National

LETTER: Let nonpayers suffer load-shedding

Opinion / Letters

Shake-up at Eskom as power cuts resume

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.