National Black industrialists still struggling to remain viable, Patel says The government aims to establish an additional 400 industrial projects with R40bn as financial support over the next five years

A number of black industrialists continue to face challenges, including a lack of support from commercial banks, and are struggling to break into markets or manage sustainable enterprises, parliament heard on Tuesday.

The programme supporting black industrialists is seen as one of the key elements of the contentious broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) policy. The programme aims to unlock the potential of black industrial companies in key sectors of the economy through deliberate, targeted and well-defined financial and nonfinancial interventions.