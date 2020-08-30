Tito Mboweni: I’m here to fix the economy
Finance minister says he is ‘firmly’ in his job after rumours that he may resign
30 August 2020 - 23:16
After a weekend of drama within the ANC and rumours that finance minister Tito Mboweni would resign from his position, Mboweni said on Sunday that he "firmly" remained the finance minister and pledged to work to fix the economy.
The rumours about Mboweni’s exit were unrelated to the ANC national executive committee meeting held over the weekend at which leaders loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa faced off against the remnants of the faction of former president Jacob Zuma.
