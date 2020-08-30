National NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at his legal woes Former president ups the ante by openly accusing the high court of helping his political nemesis BL PREMIUM

Facing the prospect of being tried for arms deal corruption, paying legal costs now estimated at more than R26m and being subpoenaed to testify at the state capture inquiry, former president Jacob Zuma finds himself firmly in a corner that could lead to imprisonment and bankruptcy.

And he is clearly going to do whatever he can to fight his way out of it, dragging politics into legal arguments and throwing mud at his political adversaries and those who staff the courts.