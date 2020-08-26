National

Ters payments halted, pending investigation by auditor-general

Business for SA says the auditor-general is looking into system integrity problems at the UIF, which funds the scheme

26 August 2020 - 09:37 Genevieve Quintal
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The payment of the government's Covid-19 relief scheme, which ensures workers affected by the lockdown receive much-needed money, has been halted pending an investigation by the auditor-general.

Business for SA (B4SA) on Wednesday said its representatives at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) informed it of the suspension of payments and that it was understood that the auditor-general was looking into system integrity problems at the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which funds the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters).

The Ters was initially envisaged to cover April, May and June and was established as a key part of the government’s R500bn economic and social relief package to help those affected by the lockdown.

It was announced in July that the Ters benefit would be extended for an extra six weeks until August 15.

However, the opening of applications was delayed because a government directive had not been signed and published. This was not the first time applications had been delayed since the implementation of the scheme.

The Ters system was also hit by a glitch that showed applicants’ confidential information.

The UIF has been adamant there is no backlog in paying the benefits, despite workers and employers left waiting for payments. By mid-July, some workers and employers were still waiting for payments from April and May.

B4SA said none of the “already significantly delayed” payments on claims for July/August had been made and the catching up on the backlog payments going back as far as April had also been halted.

The organisation said it was disappointed that payments had been stopped.

B4SA strongly supports the mitigation of fraud risks, and urges that criminal charges should be brought against all alleged perpetrators,” it said.

“However, the unilateral halting of all payments, and the very poor communication of the situation by the UIF leadership, is grossly unfair to all employees and their employers who have legitimate claims. That the UIF system is incapable of remedying the relatively small number of fraudulent claims without disadvantaging the millions of legitimate claimants is an indictment on the UIF system.”

The UIF said it would respond to questions regarding the suspension of the payments later on Wednesday.

B4SA said it understood that after investigations. and flags raised by the auditor-general, measures had been put in place to mitigate risk, and assess and improve data integrity.

However, it was not clear how long the process would take.

It urged the government to resume payment of all active claims as soon as possible.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Applications for Ters benefit extension to open next week

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi signed the directive earlier this week, after a delay
National
1 week ago

Directive for six-week Ters benefit extension yet to be published

The application process for the extended Covid-19 relief scheme cannot open until the ministerial directive is made
National
2 weeks ago

There is no Ters backlog, says UIF commissioner

People who have not been paid did not meet the criteria for relief — but 6-million others did
National
1 month ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ters payments are a mammoth task, but lives are at stake

The government and employers need to play their part to ensure vulnerable workers get relief despite the technical difficulties
Opinion
1 month ago

UIF Covid-19 relief system down again due to ongoing glitch

The site went live again on Monday but had to be taken down as sensitive employer details were still accessible by applicants
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: The young woman who rose from a Harare ...
National
2.
Demoted Post Office chair Colleen Makhubele ...
National
3.
De Lille under pressure to step down
National
4.
Hlophe’s attorney loses battle to have deputy ...
National
5.
EOH faces forensic probe over home affairs ...
National

Related Articles

How grants eased the Covid pain

Opinion / On My Mind

Banks: The Covid financial crisis

Money & Investing

Labour seeks new review of R200bn loan scheme to benefit more businesses

National / Labour

More relief needed to address Covid-19 economic damage, says Michael Sachs

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.