Appointment of Prasa administrator is unlawful, says judge
The agency’s appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo has been set aside, with the judge ordering that a new board be established within 60 days
26 August 2020 - 19:05
In a judgment that could frustrate transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s efforts to get rid of the rot at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the high court in the Western Cape has declared Bongisizwe Mpondo’s appointment as the agency’s sole administrator unlawful and set it aside.
Prasa is one of SA’s many state-owned entities (SOEs) that has been hollowed out by years of mismanagement and corruption due to state capture, which has cost the country an estimated R500bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now