National Appointment of Prasa administrator is unlawful, says judge The agency's appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo has been set aside, with the judge ordering that a new board be established within 60 days

In a judgment that could frustrate transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s efforts to get rid of the rot at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the high court in the Western Cape has declared Bongisizwe Mpondo’s appointment as the agency’s sole administrator unlawful and set it aside.

Prasa is one of SA’s many state-owned entities (SOEs) that has been hollowed out by years of mismanagement and corruption due to state capture, which has cost the country an estimated R500bn.