No removal of land occupiers allowed during the lockdown, says court
Judgment makes it clear that evictions are not allowed under any circumstances
25 August 2020 - 19:35
In a judgment linked to the incident in which a Cape Town man was dragged naked from his shack by police during a demolition, the Cape Town high court has interdicted the city from demolishing all structures during the lock down, whether occupied or not.
Land occupations have escalated dramatically since March as regulations under the Disaster Management Act prohibit the eviction of people for the duration of the lockdown. All SA’s major cities have experienced a sharp rise in occupations with most occupiers removed by police.
