NEWS ANALYSIS: Beef industry faces uncertain future
Lockdown restrictions, restaurant closures, depressed consumer demand and foot-and-mouth issue weigh on the sector
25 August 2020 - 05:05
While most of SA’s agriculture subsectors look likely to emerge relatively unscathed from the Covid-19 crisis, largely because they were permitted to operate throughout the hard lockdown, the same cannot be said about the beef industry.
This is due to price swings, foot-and-mouth disease, the limited operations and closure of some restaurants, and depressed consumer demand, among other factors.
