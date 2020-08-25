National NEWS ANALYSIS: Beef industry faces uncertain future Lockdown restrictions, restaurant closures, depressed consumer demand and foot-and-mouth issue weigh on the sector BL PREMIUM

While most of SA’s agriculture subsectors look likely to emerge relatively unscathed from the Covid-19 crisis, largely because they were permitted to operate throughout the hard lockdown, the same cannot be said about the beef industry.

This is due to price swings, foot-and-mouth disease, the limited operations and closure of some restaurants, and depressed consumer demand, among other factors.