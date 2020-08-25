National

Gauteng legislature wants David Makhura to report on Covid-19 food parcel corruption

Gauteng is under investigation by the SIU for alleged questionable expenditure on Covid-19 items such as masks‚ hand sanitisers and gloves

25 August 2020 - 16:24 Aphiwe Deklerk
David Makhura. Picture: SOWETAN
David Makhura. Picture: SOWETAN

The Gauteng provincial legislature wants premier David Makhura to submit a report about alleged corruption related to Covid-19 food parcels.

In a full sitting of the house‚ the provincial legislature adopted a budget vote report.

The document‚ among other things‚ calls for Makhura to present a report to the legislature on the food parcel programme.

Gauteng is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged questionable expenditure on Covid-19 items such as masks‚ hand sanitisers and gloves.

The scandal has seen health MEC Bandile Masuku take leave while the matter is investigated by the SIU. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has also taken leave after her husband‚ Thandisizwe Diko‚ scored personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts worth millions.

Presenting the report to the legislature‚ member of the provincial legislature Lesego Makhubela raised concerns about the Covid-19 procurement process.

“The committee is of the view that the change in approved expenditure is exceptional and should be subjected to strict conditions designed to prevent misuse and mismanagement of scarce public resources.

“The committee is concerned there was no open tender system in place for the procurement of the PPE to ensure transparency and accountability‚” said Makhubela.

“The office of the premier should provide the committee with a detailed report on measures put in place to address food parcel corruption‚ including the mitigating factors put in place to resolve this challenge‚ as well as the progress made in ensuring those who committed these crimes are brought to justice‚” Makhubela said.

He said the committee also wanted a report detailing the mechanisms put in place to deal with food banks in the province.

“Furthermore‚ the report should detail mechanisms put in place to ensure that technological advances, which include‚ among others‚ reviewable e-vouchers, are in place to replace these physical food banks‚” Makhubela said.

Gauteng to name companies that scored Covid-19 tenders

Premier David Makhura promises to make the tender process transparent
National
1 week ago

Gauteng infections are slowing so focus can shift to the economy, Makhura says

The provincial premier said Gauteng’s hospitals are coping, and that the amount of daily admissions is vastly lower than in June and July
National
1 week ago

Gauteng’s Covid-19 situation improves, but Makhura says worst could still come

The virus is expected to peak at the end of August or in September, but active cases have continually declined, and if the peak does hit later the ...
National
2 weeks ago

SSA to start lifestyle audits in Gauteng amid PPE tender saga

The audits were delayed while an agency was decided on, but are more relevant now amid the Covid-19 PPE procurement scandal
National
2 weeks ago

‘Shameful’ PPE tender scandal threatens to sidetrack virus battle, Makhura says

The visibly angry Gauteng premier says the PPE scandal has the potential to sidetrack efforts to  save lives and curtail Covid-19
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blamed in new Post Office ...
National
2.
Botswana accuses SA of withholding evidence in ...
National
3.
Government now looks to base SAA on Telkom as ...
National
4.
Rand brushes aside Ramaphosa’s reprimand of ...
National
5.
Botswana accuses SA of withholding evidence in ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.