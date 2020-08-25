The Gauteng provincial legislature wants premier David Makhura to submit a report about alleged corruption related to Covid-19 food parcels.

In a full sitting of the house‚ the provincial legislature adopted a budget vote report.

The document‚ among other things‚ calls for Makhura to present a report to the legislature on the food parcel programme.

Gauteng is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged questionable expenditure on Covid-19 items such as masks‚ hand sanitisers and gloves.

The scandal has seen health MEC Bandile Masuku take leave while the matter is investigated by the SIU. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has also taken leave after her husband‚ Thandisizwe Diko‚ scored personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts worth millions.

Presenting the report to the legislature‚ member of the provincial legislature Lesego Makhubela raised concerns about the Covid-19 procurement process.

“The committee is of the view that the change in approved expenditure is exceptional and should be subjected to strict conditions designed to prevent misuse and mismanagement of scarce public resources.

“The committee is concerned there was no open tender system in place for the procurement of the PPE to ensure transparency and accountability‚” said Makhubela.

“The office of the premier should provide the committee with a detailed report on measures put in place to address food parcel corruption‚ including the mitigating factors put in place to resolve this challenge‚ as well as the progress made in ensuring those who committed these crimes are brought to justice‚” Makhubela said.

He said the committee also wanted a report detailing the mechanisms put in place to deal with food banks in the province.

“Furthermore‚ the report should detail mechanisms put in place to ensure that technological advances, which include‚ among others‚ reviewable e-vouchers, are in place to replace these physical food banks‚” Makhubela said.