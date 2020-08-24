National Rand brushes aside Ramaphosa’s reprimand of Mboweni over Zambia central bank comments SA‘s currency gains despite the spat, suggesting investors don't see much risk of Mboweni resigning over the issue BL PREMIUM

Outspoken finance minister Tito Mboweni was reprimanded by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday after he waded into the sudden firing of the central bank governor in Zambia, a move that led to a sharp sell-off in that country’s assets on Monday. The rand was left unscathed.

Mboweni, who headed the Reserve Bank for a decade as its first black governor after the end of apartheid, is a fierce proponent of central bank independence. He took to Twitter to criticise president Edgar Lungu for firing Zambian governor Denny Kalyalya over the weekend.