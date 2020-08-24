National

Ramaphosa distances state from Mboweni’s threat to ‘mobilise’ after Zambian axing

Finance minister Tito Mboweni tweeted sharp criticism of Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s decision to fire central bank governor Denny Kalyalya

24 August 2020 - 10:33 ANDISIWE MAKINANA
Zambian President Edgar Lungu announced the removal of the country's central bank governor, Denny Kalyalya. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
Zambian President Edgar Lungu announced the removal of the country's central bank governor, Denny Kalyalya. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded finance minister Tito Mboweni for his tweets at the weekend criticising the removal of Zambian central bank governor Denny Kalyalya by President Edgar Lungu.

The presidency announced on Monday that the issue was being addressed to ensure that it did not occur again.

Kalyalya was fired on Saturday and replaced by Christopher Mvunga.

Reacting to the news, Mboweni criticised the move and threatened to “mobilise” if not given reasons why Kalyalya had been fired, saying “hell was on its way”.

“Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a central bank governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!” he wrote.

In another tweet, Mboweni wrote: “That governor was a good fella. Why do we do these things as Africans? The president of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed the governor — or else hell is on its way. I will mobilise!”

Following objections from some Zambian MPs, Mboweni tweeted: “Looks like I am in trouble about my statement on the dismissal of the Bank of Zambia governor! I stand by my statement. Central bank independence is key. Not negotiable. Let all central bankers speak out!”

The tweets have since been deleted.

Zambia’s information minister Dora Siliya said they were surprised by Mboweni's criticism of a sovereign decision by Zambia. She described his tweets as “immature” and “improper criticism”.

“The minister should be attending to Covid-19 problems facing the South Africans, our focus here. We will pursue [the] matter diplomatically,” she said.

Ramaphosa distanced his government from Mboweni's criticism, saying “the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the SA government and its people.”

CLAIRE BISSEKER: The loneliness of long-suffering finance minister Tito Mboweni

The IMF urged SA to introduce a debt ceiling five years ago, but without political will it’s fruitless
Opinion
1 week ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The excruciating public death of Ramaphoria

Every single problem Cyril Ramaphosa inherited remains more or less in the exact same state as when they were first handed over to him
Opinion
1 month ago

Mboweni tweets for end to ‘inertia’ on economic reforms

The finance minister took to social media to warn that if SA does not implement policy reforms it’s ‘game over’
National
7 months ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Tito's tweet shows desperate times call for desperate measures

We must be cautious not to create disarray and anarchy
Opinion
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blamed in new Post Office ...
National
2.
Tito Mboweni slams dismissal of Zambian central ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa takes a stand on corruption in letter ...
National
4.
Bridgestone to close Port Elizabeth plant
National
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Can NPA demand standards from ...
National

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni slams dismissal of Zambian central banker

National

SA needs clear plan for growth, says Financial and Fiscal Commission

Economy

Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures on public sector pay

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.