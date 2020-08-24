South Africans look to the Balkans for property and easy access to Europe

Montenegro, a tiny country situated on the Balkan coast, has become a popular tourism destination in recent years, and is fast being recognised as a place for foreigners to invest in property. Now, South Africans looking for offshore investments linked to citizenship, visa-free travel and possible access to an EU passport, are focusing on Montenegro as an option.

Andrew Rissik, Sable International director, says that the country has embarked on a number of programmes to attract foreign investment, that are proving attractive to South Africans.

“Already classified by the World Bank as an upper middle-income country, Montenegro is in the process of joining the European Union, a future candidate for EU membership and will join the Schengen area by 2025,” says Rissik.

Having shaken off its Eastern Bloc legacy, Montenegro has embarked on a programme to attract wealth and investment to the country. To attract investors, Montenegro has launched a Citizenship by Investment programme to encourage and facilitate foreign-direct investment, offering a Montenegrin passport and associated citizenship to investors that make a defined economic contribution to the country.

“South Africans keen to establish a base in Europe, are opting for the Montenegro economic citizenship programme, which allows foreigners to be granted the citizenship of Montenegro through a designated investment. The programme enables instant Montenegro citizenship and passport within three months,” says Rissik.

The Montenegrin passport is ranked 42nd in the world with visa-free access to 123 countries including EU Schengen states, Russia, Turkey, Singapore and more. A visa is needed to travel to the UK, Canada, Australia and the US. It already allows free movement in EU countries and the Schengen area.

“Montenegro offers low tax policy for established businesses and individuals, and property prices are still among the cheapest in Europe. This may change when they are included in the EU and we expect property values to rise,” says Rissik.

“Regardless, Montenegro is incredibly beautiful, with an amazing coastline and an interesting culture. It’s becoming the new playground of wealthy global citizens and adventure travellers. Who knows, it could become the next Monte Carlo.”