National Labour registrar cracks the whip at wayward unions Green shoots of recovery in employer-employee relations are beginning to show after two years with Lehlohonolo Molefe in charge BL PREMIUM

Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe has been at the helm of the labour registrar’s office for little more than two years, and the green shoots of recovery in employer-employee relations are beginning to show.

Soon after his appointment for a two-year term by then labour minister Mildred Oliphant in 2018, Molefe quickly sought to revamp the labour landscape in the country, taking on powerful employer organisations and trade unions that were rampantly shortchanging workers and engaging in a host of ills.