Eskom suspends load-shedding on Friday morning

Power utility Eskom has announced the suspension of load- shedding from Friday morning due to the return of additional capacity.

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 8,750MW of capacity, adding to the 4,500MW now out on planned maintenance.

No load-shedding is expected during the weekend, Eskom said, but the system remained constrained.

