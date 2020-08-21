National

Eskom suspends load-shedding on Friday morning

A return of additional capacity means no load-shedding is expected this weekend, though the system remains constrained

21 August 2020 - 07:07 karl gernetzky
An Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
An Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Power utility Eskom has announced the suspension of load- shedding from Friday morning due to the return of additional capacity.

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 8,750MW of capacity, adding to the 4,500MW now out on planned maintenance.

No load-shedding is expected during the weekend, Eskom said, but the system remained constrained.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why the Eskom split needs to happen soon

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the plans to split the utility into three
Companies
1 week ago

Mining production shrank further in June even as industry ramped up operations

Production fell 30.2% in the second quarter of 2020 compared with the first — suggesting the sector will continue to drag on growth
Economy
1 week ago

Eskom pension fund pays out R104m Covid-19 relief bonus

Pensioners receive R3,500 to R5,425 special bonus at beginning of August
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Bizarre Botswana coup drama casts ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Bizarre Botswana coup drama casts ...
National
3.
Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout’s exit another blow ...
National
4.
Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout’s exit another blow ...
National
5.
Alan Winde asks Cape residents to support local ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Shake-up at Eskom as power cuts resume

National

Eskom warns load-shedding may return this week

National

SA on the wrong side of recovery hopes

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.