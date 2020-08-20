NEWS ANALYSIS: Bizarre Botswana coup drama casts shadow over SA ties
20 August 2020 - 19:51
Long regarded as one of Africa’s most stable countries, Botswana finds itself at the centre of a bizarre legal drama — in which Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, one of SA’s first black women mining bosses and the country’s former president Ian Khama have been cast as pivotal actors — that has significant implications for its relationship with SA.
Motsepe-Radebe and Khama are adamant they have been falsely accused by Botswana’s anti-corruption authorities of being embroiled in multibillion-dollar theft and money-laundering aimed at financing a coup in SA’s diamond-rich neighbour, in allegations contained in an ongoing prosecution of a former intelligence operative, which Khama has dismissed as a “farce”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now