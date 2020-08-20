National NEWS ANALYSIS: Bizarre Botswana coup drama casts shadow over SA ties BL PREMIUM

Long regarded as one of Africa’s most stable countries, Botswana finds itself at the centre of a bizarre legal drama — in which Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, one of SA’s first black women mining bosses and the country’s former president Ian Khama have been cast as pivotal actors — that has significant implications for its relationship with SA.

Motsepe-Radebe and Khama are adamant they have been falsely accused by Botswana’s anti-corruption authorities of being embroiled in multibillion-dollar theft and money-laundering aimed at financing a coup in SA’s diamond-rich neighbour, in allegations contained in an ongoing prosecution of a former intelligence operative, which Khama has dismissed as a “farce”.