Register to join three Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues in September

Speaker, author, and business leadership expert, Ian Russell, believes that this generation will be defined by the events of late 2019 and early 2020 – the period before Covid-19 and after Covid-19. It may also be how many businesses will start referencing their trajectories, whether they be soaring up or spiralling down as they lick their wounds from the effects of national and global lockdowns.

It’s been five months since the already ailing South African economy was placed under the strain of lockdown, and where in the first month alone, more than 3-million South Africans had lost their jobs. These months have been some of the toughest faced by corporate institutions, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, with a devastating effect particularly on SMMEs active in local supply chains.

Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola, a company involved with establishing supply chain programmes for the country’s most visible brands, says: “Small suppliers and supply chains, that form the backbone of businesses in SA, have been hard hit by Covid. As a country we need now to focus not only on transformation but on bridging the gap and encouraging a collaborative ecosystem that lifts all ships as the tide of change comes in, as part of our recovery and rebuilding effort.”

The reliance of various businesses on each other has been highlighted during the lockdown, and initiatives to keep the relationships and services intact will be a priority moving forward.

It is for this reason that the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues series has gained traction by bringing together thought leaders, supplier development managers, corporates, suppliers and SMMEs to host critical discussions on supporting the global and domestic response to SA’s current crisis, and to reignite growth.

Three exciting dialogues are lined up in September, ahead of the online announcement of the winners of the third Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards. The pre-award dialogues with participation from this year’s awards finalists are as follows:

On September 9, the digital announcement of the winners of the third Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards will kick-off with a keynote from Ian Russell, author of "The Other End of the Telescope", before the winners across 10 categories, which include local manufacturing, small suppliers, collaboration, 4IR, as well as youth, black women, and rural and township development are celebrated.

Look out for the special digital edition of the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards report, published by Cold Press Media. It will include features on supplier development best practice, lessons from experts in the field, winners’ interviews, and more.