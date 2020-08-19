National Motsepe-Radebe slams Botswana government over ‘fabricated’ coup report BL PREMIUM

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, one of SA's best-known mining entrepreneurs, has slammed Botswana’s authorities for endorsing a damaging affidavit that linked her and former president Ian Khama to allegations of money-laundering with intent to finance a coup in the neighbouring country. Motsepe-Radebe, who is the sister of businessperson Patrice Motsepe and first lady Tshepo Motsepe, commissioned an independent investigation into the allegations, appointing international law firm Omnia Strategy and business intelligence firm Alaco.

In their report released on Wednesday, the investigators found that the claims, made by Botswana directorate of economic crime and corruption investigator Jako Hubona, were “completely fabricated”.