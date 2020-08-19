National Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has reportedly resigned Bezuidenhout has yet to confirm the move BL PREMIUM

The CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango has resigned, according to several people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Nico Bezuidenhout was on his second stint as CEO, which began in October last year. He also had a stint as acting CEO of SAA before running into trouble with the politically connected board chair during the time Dudu Myeni.