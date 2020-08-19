Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has reportedly resigned
Bezuidenhout has yet to confirm the move
19 August 2020 - 17:31
The CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango has resigned, according to several people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Nico Bezuidenhout was on his second stint as CEO, which began in October last year. He also had a stint as acting CEO of SAA before running into trouble with the politically connected board chair during the time Dudu Myeni.
