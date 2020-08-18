National Shake-up at Eskom as power cuts resume The utility makes 12 staff changes within its power generation business, effective September BL PREMIUM

Eskom is shaking up its power-generation division, shuffling the positions of no less than 12 senior staff members , as load-shedding returns with a vengeance.

The power utility announced the staff changes in an internal e-mail. Notably, the head of generation, Bheki Nxumalo, will become the group executive responsible for group capital, which includes oversight of new infrastructure.