National

FINANCIAL FORUM

Q&A: Do you qualify for an emergency loan?

Lockdown is an ‘interruption of income’ and can make you eligible

18 August 2020 - 05:10
Picture: 123RF/ IVAN TRIFONNENKO
Picture: 123RF/ IVAN TRIFONNENKO

Q: My wife and I both work in the hotel industry and since the end of March we’ve only received a third of our salaries. We are really stressing as our bills and accounts have fallen into arrears. Our credit cards and store cards are all maxed out on buying food and other necessities. With our income to expense ratio, I don’t think we will qualify for a personal loan. We have now heard about an emergency loan. Can you advise us on what an emergency loan is and what it entails? — Dennis G 

 A: Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors, responds:  

First, know that you are not alone. You are doing the right thing by gathering information before making financial decisions that can affect your future.

Emergency loans are completely legal. They are defined in section 1 of the National Credit Act as a credit agreement entered into by you, the consumer, to finance costs arising from or associated with:

  • Death, illness or a medical condition;
  • Unexpected loss of interruption of income; and 
  • Catastrophic loss of or damage to your home or property due to theft or natural disaster.

The loss of income due to lockdown is definitely seen as an “interruption of income” and provided all required documents are in order, you can apply for an emergency loan from your bank.

Your word that your income has been interrupted, won’t be enough. According to the national credit regulator, where you submit a declaration under oath as proof of the existence of the emergency, the declaration must clearly state the cause of the emergency, and where the cause of the emergency is the unexpected loss or interruption of income. The declaration must also provide the details of your employer (for employed people), or your business (for self-employed people).

In terms of section 78 of the NCA the overindebted and reckless provisions of the act do not apply to an emergency loan. In other words, credit providers do not have to conduct an affordability assessment before granting an emergency loan.

This means you will have no recourse if and when you cannot repay the loan and a debt counsellor can’t investigate the validity of a reckless loan claim.

Banks and microlenders are likely to adjust their scorecards to allow a greater range of consumers to qualify for their products.

I am concerned that the banks are being given carte blanche to lend recklessly, but just like it is up to us to take responsibility for our physical health and the health of our families (and continue trying to stop the spread of Covid-19) we have the same responsibility towards our financial health.

Nonpayment and skipping of payments will negatively affect your credit score.

Find out exactly what the interest, terms and conditions of your emergency loan will be before signing for it.

* Send your questions to money@arena.africa

MORE Q&A

Q&A: Can you access credit as a sole trader while under debt counselling?

There is in law no difference between a sole proprietor’s private and business identities
Life
4 weeks ago

Q&A: Is it normal for investment fees to be high in the first five years?

These are the different fees incurred when investing in a retirement annuity or savings plan
Life
4 weeks ago

Q&A: How does broker commission affect my medical aid contributions?

A qualified broker can help you decipher complicated medical scheme options
Life
1 month ago

Q&A: What should I do to limit the Covid-19 losses on my retirement income?

In general, the answer lies in what you want to do with your retirement annuity at retirement date
National
1 month ago

Q&A: My retrenchment pay was heavily taxed — is that because I withdrew from a fund before?

A retrenchment package is taxed as a severance benefit and is based on a special tax table
Money
1 month ago

Q&A: Investing in gold — is this the hour to do it?

It’s always the right time to invest to create personal wealth, but a diversified portfolio is a good foundation for building long-term wealth
Money
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Strikes loom as public-sector wage dispute set to ...
National
2.
No prescribed assets by the backdoor, says ANC
National
3.
Experts question why SA has received a WHO surge ...
National
4.
Wits launches SA’s second Covid-19 vaccine trial
National / Health
5.
Nurses to boycott if state shows ‘disdain’ by not ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.