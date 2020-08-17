Denel names Talib Sadik as acting CEO

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel has appointed independent non-executive director Talib Sadik as acting CEO with immediate effect.

The group has been struggling to pay salaries in 2020.

Former CEO Danie du Toit departed on Friday after less than two years in the post.

The search for a new CEO continues, Denel said.

Sadik, a qualified chartered accountant, was Denel group CEO between 2008 and 2012.

With Carol Paton

