legal landscape
PODCAST | The outlook for the African legal environment with Andrew Skipper
This is essential listening for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine
Click here to listen to the podcast.
Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes Andrew Skipper, head of Africa at Hogan Lovells and a senior partner in the corporate practice of the firm, on African Business podcasts.
In this episode, Skipper sets out the pertinent issues for investors and entrepreneurs to be aware of in Africa's diverse legal landscape, which draws on customary and common law principles as well as the legal frameworks of several other jurisdictions. He also highlights the impact that Covid-19 has had on the law.
Skipper also discusses the importance of culture in business, and how his love of Africa and African art has deepened his understanding and appreciation of the socio-historical issues on the continent. The firm is a staunch supporter of many arts and cultural programmes such as Africa 1:54. Skipper is also on the council of the Royal African Society.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.