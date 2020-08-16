PODCAST | The outlook for the African legal environment with Andrew Skipper

In this episode, Skipper sets out the pertinent issues for investors and entrepreneurs to be aware of in Africa's diverse legal landscape, which draws on customary and common law principles as well as the legal frameworks of several other jurisdictions. He also highlights the impact that Covid-19 has had on the law.

Skipper also discusses the importance of culture in business, and how his love of Africa and African art has deepened his understanding and appreciation of the socio-historical issues on the continent. The firm is a staunch supporter of many arts and cultural programmes such as Africa 1:54. Skipper is also on the council of the Royal African Society.