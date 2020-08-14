Crime in June quarter markedly lower — thanks to the lockdown

Crime in April to June quarter was significantly lower than the previous quarter, with marked declines in contact crimes, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.

“We will not claim easy victories. The conditions were completely different. As they change, life will be tougher. We will work hard and not rest after this, we have learnt a lot,” Cele said.

SA was under a very strict lockdown for the much of the quarter as the government sought to control the spread of the coronavirus. People were told to stay at home, the sale of tobacco and alcohol was banned, a curfew was imposed, inter-provincial travel was banned and only those deemed to be essential services were allowed to go to work.

Cele said there were 53,891 fewer cases of murder, attempted murder, serious assault, robbery and common assault reported during the quarter. South Africans were also “safer in their homes” as burglaries at residential premises dropped by more than 30%.

The number of sexual offences — including rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual offences and contact sexual offences — dropped by 39.7%.

A 40.4% decrease in the number of rape cases was reported, Cele said.

Common assault cases declined from 37,425 to 22,064, and there was a 79% reduction in the number of common robbery cases.

However, burglary at non-residential premises increased by 9.1%.

“Worryingly, there have been an increased number of attacks on schools and liquor outlets during this time, with 2,692 burglaries reported at educational premises and 1,246 liquor outlets targeted,” he said.

Cele said that 649 people were arrested for breaking into schools, and 537 for breaking into bottle stores.

Cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition went up by 23.1%.

Cele said that drug-related crimes, and driving under the influence, which came as a result of police detection, also increased.