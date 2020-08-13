Gauteng to name companies that scored Covid-19 tenders

Gauteng premier David Makhura has promised to name every company that scored from Covid-19 tenders as it seeks to put a lid on corrupt activity that has bedevilled its fight against the pandemic.

This is in addition to his announcement last week that the State Security Agency (SSA) would conduct lifestyle audits on all members of his provincial cabinet.

Health MEC Bandile Masuku took leave after corruption allegations against him and his wife, Loyiso, who is the City of Johannesburg shared services member of the mayoral committee (MMC).

The couple was allegedly linked to an irregular R125m contract awarded to King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko’s company Royal Bhaca Projects, according to a report in the Sunday Independent newspaper.

Diko’s wife is Khusela Diko, who is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson. Khusela Diko and Loyiso Masuku have taken leave from their jobs while the tender is being investigated.

Gauteng is now the epicentre of the pandemic in SA having recorded 194,685 Covid-19 cases by Wednesday night, which accounts for 34% of the country’s infections. SA had 568,919 confirmed cases, 432,029 recoveries, and 11,010 deaths as of Wednesday night.

“In terms of the proclamation signed by the president, the scope of the investigations by the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] includes all Covid-19 procurement. This means all projects including infrastructure and food relief are being investigated,” Makhura said after this week’s command council update on Thursday.

“In keeping with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we will publish a list of companies that were appointed to provide goods and services in support of our response to our Covid-19 pandemic.”