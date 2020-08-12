National

UCT’s Graduate School of Business has a new director

American Catherine Duggan has been a faculty member at Harvard Business School for nearly a decade

12 August 2020 - 14:52 David Furlonger
University of Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The University of Cape Town has appointed an American academic, Catherine Duggan, as director of its Graduate School of Business (GSB).

She will officially take over on September 1. GSB, which is rated one of the world’s top business schools, has been without a director since mid-2018 when Mills Soko resigned 18 months into his five-year term.

Since then, the school has been run by two interim directors, Kosheek Sewchurran and Hugh Corder. The latter, a former UCT dean and acting deputy vice-chancellor, took on the role in January. 

Duggan will be the second woman to run the GSB, after Kate Jowell from 1993-1999.

Most recently, Duggan was vice-dean for strategy and research at the African Leadership University’s business school in Rwanda.

Before that she was a faculty member at Harvard Business School in the US for nearly a decade, and has also been a visiting scholar at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, where she taught a course on doing business in Africa.

Duggan has written case studies on several African countries, including SA.

