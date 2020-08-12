National

Total brings rig to drill fresh prospect at Mossel Bay gas find

12 August 2020 - 17:41 Lisa Steyn
Total has made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects, in the Outeniqua basin, off the coast of Mossel Bay. Picture: SUPPLIED
Total has made a significant gas condensate discovery on the Brulpadda prospects, in the Outeniqua basin, off the coast of Mossel Bay. Picture: SUPPLIED

Total’s oil and gas rig has arrived in Cape Town in preparation to expand on the petroleum giant’s significant discovery off the coast of Mossel Bay.

The rig, known as the DeepSea Stavanger, was built in Norway and commissioned by Total and its partners to drill the Luiperd prospect in the same block in the Outeniqua basin where Total’s Brulpadda discovery was made

The initial find at Brulpadda, which was announced in early 2019, indicated that the whole area could hold about 1-billion barrels of oil-equivalent gas, which, by some estimates, could add R1-trillion to the SA economy over 20 years.

Total’s continued activity comes at a time when oil and gas majors are still reeling from the effects of ultra-low oil prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting them to drastically cut costs and abandon a number of projects.

In a statement, the department of mineral resources & energy said the DeepSea Stavanger rig is part of a $400m (R6.95bn) oil and gas exploration drilling campaign by Total, of which R1.5bn will be spent in SA through the hospitality industry, offshore services and equipment, and the training and contracting of local companies to support the drilling programme. The drill rig’s arrival “reaffirms confidence in SA as an investment destination of choice for the exploration of oil and gas”, the department said.  

The deep and torrid waters off the Mossel Bay coast have proved challenging and drilling activities are targeted for the summer months, when conditions are calmer. The drilling campaign is expected to last between 180 and 300 days.

The department said the government will be supporting the project by finalising the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill, which “aims to strike a balance between the need to attract investment into this key sector of the economy, and ensuring that oil and gas activities do not happen at the expense of the environment and water resources”. The draft bill was published on Christmas Eve in 2019.

The department said Total’s investment will further enable SA to “diversify its energy mix, as envisioned in the Integrated Resources Plan, by using all the primary energy resources that the country is endowed with, including gas”.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

This is how BP plans to transform itself into a net-zero emissions company by 2050

Overall, BP has gone further than any oil company but there are areas of concern
Companies
1 week ago

ConocoPhillips reports losses as virus kills fuel demand

Second-quarter earnings from each barrel of oil sold more than halved as lockdowns leave a glut of oil and gas
Companies
1 week ago

BP cuts dividend as it sets new green-energy targets

As Covid-19 upends the energy market, BP is targeting a 40% decline in hydrocarbons and a leap in renewable power to about 50GW by 2030
Companies
1 week ago

SA’s golden gas opportunity

Oil and gas companies are slashing spending as they reel from the effects of low prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But can promising projects in SA ...
Features
2 months ago

Petroleum bill - old wine in a new bottle

Regulatory scheme remains modelled on mining principles
Opinion
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA could move to level 2 this week to save ...
National
2.
Guptas speak out on Eskom and SIU’s bid to recoup ...
National
3.
Jacob Zuma in a tight corner over Hanekom apology
National
4.
Everyone associated with Zuma is painted as ...
National
5.
Court ruling on Motau report no bar to VBS ...
National

Related Articles

Banks are turning a blind eye to Mozambique gas field graft

Opinion

Pendulum is swinging towards LNG

Opinion

Mozambique eyes growth from gas

Companies / Energy

How the future of SA's energy resources hinges on passing of slow-moving ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.