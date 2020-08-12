News Leader
Stock picks — Visa and Coronation
Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Coronation Fund Managers.
Kruger said: “I’m going for Visa, it’s lagging behind Mastercard and is one of the two largest payment networks in the world. Both of them incorporating a lot of tech, but Visa has actually lagged the market and lagged Mastercard quite a bit of late and we think if you just look on a relative basis compared to the rest of the market, and from a tech perspective this is something that actually does look quite attractive still, compared to the rest of the market from these levels.”
Crail said: “My stock pick ... is Coronation within the local financial sector. I think relative to itself it’s actually quite inexpensive at present, relative to the rest of the market and the rest of financials it’s one of the few counters where I think there is very little risk in them not paying a dividend. Looking forward, the dividend yield is currently around 9%-10%, making that actually look very attractive.”
