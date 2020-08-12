National

News Leader

Stock picks — Visa and Coronation

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

12 August 2020 - 10:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL PESHKOV

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Coronation Fund Managers.

Kruger said: “I’m going for Visa, it’s lagging behind Mastercard and is one of the two largest payment networks in the world. Both of them incorporating a lot of tech, but Visa has actually lagged the market and lagged Mastercard quite a bit of late and we think if you just look on a relative basis compared to the rest of the market, and from a tech perspective this is something that actually does look quite attractive still, compared to the rest of the market from these levels.”

Crail said: “My stock pick ... is Coronation within the local financial sector. I think relative to itself it’s actually quite inexpensive at present, relative to the rest of the market and the rest of financials it’s one of the few counters where I think there is very little risk in them not paying a dividend. Looking forward, the dividend yield is currently around 9%-10%, making that actually look very attractive.”

WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Disney

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

Now's the time to drive your premiums down

Car insurance costs should reflect reduced risk if you drive less
Money
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Visa

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
Markets
2 weeks ago

Insurers brace for tough year ahead

Insurers’ results aren’t going to be pretty, if Liberty is any guide. But it doesn’t mean the shares aren’t worth a sniff
Money & Investing
6 days ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
1 week ago

MARIE ANTELME: Debt quicksands loom for SA

South Africans are right to question the sustainability of the government’s debt position. Its commitment to austerity will be heavily tested
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma in a tight corner over Hanekom apology
National
2.
Everyone associated with Zuma is painted as ...
National
3.
Court ruling on Motau report no bar to VBS ...
National
4.
Board to debate more speedy Eskom split
National
5.
SA could move to level 2 this week to save ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.