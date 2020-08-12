Stock picks — Visa and Coronation

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Coronation Fund Managers.

Kruger said: “I’m going for Visa, it’s lagging behind Mastercard and is one of the two largest payment networks in the world. Both of them incorporating a lot of tech, but Visa has actually lagged the market and lagged Mastercard quite a bit of late and we think if you just look on a relative basis compared to the rest of the market, and from a tech perspective this is something that actually does look quite attractive still, compared to the rest of the market from these levels.”

Crail said: “My stock pick ... is Coronation within the local financial sector. I think relative to itself it’s actually quite inexpensive at present, relative to the rest of the market and the rest of financials it’s one of the few counters where I think there is very little risk in them not paying a dividend. Looking forward, the dividend yield is currently around 9%-10%, making that actually look very attractive.”