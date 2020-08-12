National

Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority to appeal VBS ruling

A Pretoria High Court judge set aside the adverse findings made against ANC MP Danny Msiza regarding the VBS Mutual Bank looting

12 August 2020 - 14:21 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Picture: 123RF/ZERBOR

The SA Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority (PA) said on Wednesday that it will appeal a judgment setting aside findings that advocate Terry Motau made against ANC politician Danny Msiza in his explosive report about the wide-scale looting that collapsed VBS Mutual Bank.

The PA, which is responsible for regulating banks, insurers, co-operative financial institutions, and financial conglomerates, among other things, said it has considered the judgment and, “following the senior counsel’s advice that there are good grounds to appeal the judgement, will proceed to file an application for leave to appeal”.

It said its grounds for appeal would be covered in its application. 

Msiza allegedly used his political influence as the ANC Limpopo’s provincial treasurer to coerce municipal officials into unlawfully investing millions of rand in the bank, Motau found in his investigation.

“It is clear that Msiza intervened on numerous occasions when his political influence was required,” Motau stated.

However, Pretoria High Court judge Vivian Tlhapi ruled that Motau had denied Msiza, reportedly a key ally of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, “procedural fairness” by not hearing his side of the story before finding that he was a “kingpin” in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

The adverse findings he had made against Msiza were thus set aside.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

ANC reinstates Limpopo officials implicated in VBS saga

Secretary-general ACE Magashule says the party will explain the rationale behind the decision
National
1 month ago

Former municipal CFO arrested for R50m invested with VBS

The suspect, once with the Merafong municipality, is scheduled to appear in court amid the ongoing probe into the VB Mutual Bank saga
National
1 month ago

All seven VBS Mutual Bank accused manage to pay bail

VBS Mutual Bank CFO Philip Truter was not in court as he is in Covid-19 quarantine, and will be added to the indictment this week
National
1 month ago

When good auditors go bad

The auditing industry is in urgent need of serious reform, says a new report by advocacy group Open Secrets, in part because the public expects so ...
Features
1 month ago

