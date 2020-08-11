National Court ruling on Motau report no bar to VBS prosecutions, says NPA BL PREMIUM

ANC Limpopo heavyweight Danny Msiza’s successful challenge of the scathing findings against him in advocate Terry Motau’s report on multibillion-rand theft at VBS Mutual Bank will have “no effect” on the criminal cases spawned by that investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

“Mr Msiza is not one of the nine accused in the criminal prosecution,” NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema told Business Day on Tuesday.