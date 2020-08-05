Carol Paton Editor at Large
SA cities’ financial management is in decline, says report

Ratings Afrika says SA cities have substantial revenue bases to help them out of their financial problems, with Cape Town a clear winner

05 August 2020
The Cape Town coastline. Picture: RUVAN BOSCHOFF
The Cape Town coastline. Picture: RUVAN BOSCHOFF

The financial sustainability of most of SA’s large cities deteriorated in the 2018/2019 financial year, with only Cape Town showing a marked improvement, the most recent annual sustainability report by Ratings Afrika notes.

Ratings Afrika is a local ratings agency specialising in credit opinions of companies, municipal and provincial government, and state-owned enterprises. The sustainability index is based on a score sheet of an entity’s six components: operational performance, liquidity management, debt governance, budget practices, affordability and infrastructure development.

The City of Cape Town was the only metro council that improved its financial sustainability to a score of 74. A score of 50 is considered unsustainable.

Buffalo City, Ekurhuleni, Ethekwini, Mangaung and Tshwane all dropped in the index. Bottom of the pile and taking the biggest drop was Mangaung, which was placed under administration in December and which Ratings Afrika scored at 28. Also in extreme difficulty is Tshwane with a score of 36.

Both metros experienced serious liquidity shortfalls during the year under review.

Only Cape Town has the financial resources to withstand a shock such as Covid-19, according to the report.

Despite the deteriorating trend, SA’s cities are of “sufficient size and have substantial revenue bases that could provide the capacity to trade themselves out of their financial problems under normal circumstances ... but the adverse effects of the Covid-19 lockdown on the finances of municipalities has changed the situation dramatically”, the report said, adding that only Cape Town is likely to weather the storm without additional support.

Municipalities battling to collect revenue due to Covid-19 crisis

When explaining why municipalities are broke, opposition MPs rounded on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma citing her ‘poor’ management
1 week ago

Too little set aside for local governments in adjusted budget, says Salga

The organisation representing local government warns that municipalities are facing heavy revenue losses
3 weeks ago

Nelson Mandela Bay on the edge of a cliff

As Nelson Mandela Bay fights the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Treasury has threatened to cut its share of national revenue due to governance ...
3 weeks ago

