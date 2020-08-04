National

Western Cape premier and MECs get clean lifestyle audits

State capture inquiry revelations prompted Alan Winde to call for the independent process

04 August 2020 - 20:30 Bekezela Phakathi
Alan Winde. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alan Winde. Picture: SUPPLIED

All members of the DA-led Western Cape provincial cabinet and their spouses live a lifestyle in line with their income and do not have conflicts of interest, according to an independent lifestyle audit.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde called for the lifestyle audits in 2019 amid mounting revelations of corruption at the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture.

The lifestyle audit was conducted by Nexus Forensic Services and included business intelligence searches on all 11 members of the cabinet and their spouses or life partners. Nexus also analysed each member’s bank statements, including those belonging to the premier.

The final report found that the premier, all MECs and their spouses led lifestyles commensurate with their income during the two-year period (between 2017, when the cabinet was appointed, and 2019) and did not pick up any conflicts of interest.

Nexus, however, advised that director-general Harry Malila should request members of the executive to declare interests in any dormant or non-active business entities, in line with best practice.

“In the interests of full transparency, the director-general will be doing this,” Winde said.

“I am pleased by this outcome and that we have been able to complete this process. We may be in the midst of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, but we continue to deliver on government services and the commitments I made to the people of this province,” said Winde.

“In my very first state of the province address, I said: ‘We will live and be held accountable to our values as a government and we will continue to build the capable state on this foundation.’”

Winde said: “My commitment was that my cabinet would undergo lifestyle audits at the beginning of the term and again at the end, to ensure that no-one is able to use their position on the provincial executive to enrich themselves.”

Lifestyle audits test whether the lifestyle of an employee is in line with that person’s known income stream.

After jaw-dropping revelations at the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture, there have been growing calls for all senior government officials to undergo lifestyle audits. In his damning testimony at the inquiry in 2019, Angelo Agrizzi, former COO at facilities firm Bosasa, implicated ministers, former and current ANC MPs, and officials working in various departments in a range of corrupt activities.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cloud of reluctance hangs over MPs’ push to probe lotteries graft claims

The ANC’s stance has been questioned as its officials defended the National Lotteries Commission in parliament as recently as May
National
2 weeks ago

Transnet implements lifestyle audits to ‘rebuild trust’

Transnet says senior and executive management have been the first categories of employees to undergo the initial phase of the lifestyle audit
National
1 month ago

Lifestyle audits in the pipeline, Senzo Mchunu vows

Lifestyle audits will assist in the fight against corruption by identifying those who are living beyond their means
National
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom to sue Molefe, Koko, Ngubane and others
National
2.
ANC to review how families do business with ...
National
3.
Cosatu threatens to pull support from ‘feeble’ ...
National
4.
Cipla’s generic Covid-19 drug lands in SA but the ...
National / Health
5.
SA’s VW head Thomas Schaefer to lead Skoda
National

Related Articles

Western Cape Covid-19 cases peak with room to spare

National / Health

Western Cape slams school closures as it allocates additional funds to fight ...

National

Western Cape may not need private hospital beds for Covid-19 state patients

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.