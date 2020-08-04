Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Corruption and the PPE problem
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ongoing corruption in SA
04 August 2020 - 15:30
Michael Avery speaks to advocate Paul Hoffman, director of Accountability Now; Colin Coleman, senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, and former CEO of Goldman Sachs SA; and Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, about the other pandemic that has infected our society for decades: corruption.
