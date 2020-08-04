National

business media

PODCAST | Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda on the important role business plays in upholding governance

This is essential listening for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine

04 August 2020 - 22:47
Lukanyo Mnyanda. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lukanyo Mnyanda. Picture: SUPPLIED

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda on African Business podcasts.

As Business Day celebrates its 35th birthday, Lukanyo discusses the newspaper’s history and the important role the business media and community play in upholding governance in SA and its institutions. He also  provides an outlook for the political economy after the downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service earlier in 2020 and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PODCAST | Consumers feeling the pressure and spending reflects this, says FNB

A shift to digital banking is already happening, hastened by the pandemic
Companies
12 hours ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SA’s economy in light of IMF loan

Structural reform continues to be one of the biggest risks to SA’s funds
Economy
1 day ago

PODCAST | Real-estate investors can benefit from recent boom in e-commerce

Ride-hailing companies such as Bolt in SA have started doing deliveries for businesses, taking advantage of their vast driver network
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | Five essential elements your business plan should have

SPONSORED | Part 4: The Essential Business Guide Podcast by Nedbank
Companies
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC to review how families do business with ...
National
2.
Eskom to sue Molefe, Koko, Ngubane and others
National
3.
Liquor industry says no legal action planned as ...
National
4.
Cosatu threatens to pull support from ‘feeble’ ...
National
5.
SA’s VW head Thomas Schaefer to lead Skoda
National

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: From hardly any debt to financial aid

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: The novelty of inflation making its way into the great QE ...

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Interest rate decision will bring curious QE debate

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Plans, plans and more plans is all the ANC ever manages

Opinion / Editorials

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Tito Mboweni’s academic critics miss the mark

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Inertia on debt could eventually put Reserve Bank in a tight ...

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: What shouldn’t be done as SA stares a debt crisis in the face

Opinion / Columnists

LUKANYO MNYANDA: ANC vision of state’s role shoots too low

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.