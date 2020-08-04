PODCAST | Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda on the important role business plays in upholding governance

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda on African Business podcasts.

As Business Day celebrates its 35th birthday, Lukanyo discusses the newspaper’s history and the important role the business media and community play in upholding governance in SA and its institutions. He also provides an outlook for the political economy after the downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service earlier in 2020 and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.