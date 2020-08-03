Strict Covid-19 regulations dry up SA wine tourism
Lockdowns cost the industry more than R2.5bn from March-July
03 August 2020 - 15:27
SA’s wine tourism industry, which supports close to 36,000 jobs, lost more than R2.5bn in revenue between March and July, mainly because of the Covid-19-induced national lockdown.
Wine tourism is a revenue generator for SA’s economy, contributing R7.2bn to GDP in 2019. This includes direct expenditure of visitors at wine farms, indirect expenditure of goods bought by wineries from other local businesses to deliver the tourism service, as well as expenditure by the wineries’ employees at shops.
