Ramaphosa calls for caution as Covid cases breach 500,000

Biovac Institute is preparing to produce doses of a successful vaccine locally

02 August 2020 - 20:34 Prinesha Naidoo
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged citizens to remain careful and adapt to measures necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as confirmed infections in the country breached 500,000.

“We must maintain our vigilance until we have no more coronavirus cases in our country,” Ramaphosa said in a statement published on the presidency website. “If we do not do so, there is the risk of a resurgence in those areas where the virus has now begun to stabilise.”

With 503,290 confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 8,000 fatalities, SA is the worst-hit country on the continent. The stabilisation of a daily increase in infections in the province of Gauteng, which includes the economic hub of Johannesburg, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape suggests that prevention measures are having an effect, he said.

Additional equipment and personnel are being deployed to areas experiencing an increase in infections and a team led by the Biovac Institute is preparing to produce doses of a successful vaccine locally, Ramaphosa said.

SA imposed a lockdown that shuttered almost all economic activity for five weeks from March 27. While most businesses have been allowed to resume operations under strict conditions, the restrictions are weighing on output. The government expects the economy to contract 7.2% in 2020.

Bloomberg

Unavailability of PPE must be dealt with 'immediately', Mkhize says

In a webinar hosted by the science and technology department, Mkhize said bed capacity to manage Covid-19 infections was an ongoing battle
2 days ago

'Shameful' PPE tender scandal threatens to sidetrack virus battle, Makhura says

The visibly angry Gauteng premier says the PPE scandal has the potential to sidetrack efforts to  save lives and curtail Covid-19
3 days ago

Ambulances with ample oxygen vital in Eastern Cape's Covid-19 battle

Oxygen needs to reach rural areas, where some people are still not adhering to lockdown rules despite increasing Covid-19 numbers
6 days ago

Nehawu threatens to shut SA down in September over PPE

With protective equipment in short supply, and the pandemic yet to peak, the union says health workers are reduced to wearing bin bags
5 days ago

Gauteng economy to contract 6% in 2020, finance MEC says

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was tabling a special adjustment budget in a sitting of the provincial legislature, necessitated by Covid-19
1 week ago

Fully loaded taxis 'most efficient way to spread Covid-19'

Transport minister's support for the move baffles trade unions and health experts
1 week ago

