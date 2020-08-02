National EXCLUSIVE: Hard work pulls Cape Town’s virus-hit port back on track Close collaboration between port and terminal authorities, shipping lines, exporters and importers brings dramatic results BL PREMIUM

Cape Town harbour, SA’s second-largest by revenue, has bounced back from a two-month Covid-19 disruption that brought it to a near standstill, threatening trade that generates billions of rands in exports.

The harbour, one of SA’s eight, had delays in excess of 20 days for ships waiting to get into the port in April and May, prompting major shipping lines to sail past to other harbours, port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said in an interview.