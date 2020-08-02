EXCLUSIVE: Hard work pulls Cape Town’s virus-hit port back on track
Close collaboration between port and terminal authorities, shipping lines, exporters and importers brings dramatic results
02 August 2020 - 23:26
Cape Town harbour, SA’s second-largest by revenue, has bounced back from a two-month Covid-19 disruption that brought it to a near standstill, threatening trade that generates billions of rands in exports.
The harbour, one of SA’s eight, had delays in excess of 20 days for ships waiting to get into the port in April and May, prompting major shipping lines to sail past to other harbours, port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said in an interview.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now