WATCH: On the Covid-19 frontline — the alcohol ban

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the ban on alcohol sales amid the pandemic

31 July 2020 - 17:09 Business Day TV
A shopper buying alcohol at in Blue Downs Mall before the ban, Cape Town. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES
A shopper buying alcohol at in Blue Downs Mall before the ban, Cape Town. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES

Few issues have stirred as much heated and emotive debate than the banning of the sale of alcohol. Michael Avery speaks to  award-winning Dr Glenda Gray, Wits professor of paediatrics, SA Medical Research Council president and member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee; and Prof Charles Parry, director of alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit at the SA Medical Research Council, about the science behind the ban and the economic damage it has caused.

Part 1

Part 2

‘Flawed’ model used to justify booze ban under fire

But the scientist behind the predictions stands by them, pointing to the large reduction in trauma cases reported at hospitals since the ban was ...
1 day ago

Latest alcohol ban is a ‘bloodbath’ for workers in the wine industry

Winefarm workers are losing their jobs and livelihoods due to the ban, as illicit sales are thriving
23 hours ago

WATCH: Will the restaurant industry survive the pandemic?

Nedbank CIB’s Munira Kharva talks to Business Day TV about the challenges SA’s restaurants
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Get rid of the bullies

SA’s restaurant industry deserves the ear of the powers-that-be –not knee-jerk bullying by a government that’s all out of ideas
1 day ago

Taverns want nearly R700m from the government

Owners’ association says a payout of R20,000 for  each of SA’s 34,500 taverns will soften the effect of the ban on alcohol sales
4 days ago

