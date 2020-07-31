WATCH: On the Covid-19 frontline — the alcohol ban

Few issues have stirred as much heated and emotive debate than the banning of the sale of alcohol. Michael Avery speaks to award-winning Dr Glenda Gray, Wits professor of paediatrics, SA Medical Research Council president and member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee; and Prof Charles Parry, director of alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit at the SA Medical Research Council, about the science behind the ban and the economic damage it has caused.