SA had 58 murders a day in year to end-March, data shows

Crime is on the rise with law enforcement losing the battle, but the Covid-19 lockdown is expected to see figures improve this year

31 July 2020 - 11:34 Mike Cohen and Paul Vecchiatto
Johannesburg Metro Police. Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
The number of murders in SA has climbed to the highest level in more than a decade as the SA Police Service struggle to get to grips with violent crime.

The number of homicides rose by 1.4% to 21,325 in the 12 months to end-March — an average of 58 a day — the police said in its annual crime statistics report. The murder rate of 36 per 100,000 people was little changed from the previous year and compares to an international average of seven per 100,000.

Violent crime is fueled by widespread alcohol and drug abuse, and perpetrators often know their victims, the police data shows. A lockdown imposed from the end of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus should have a positive effect on the current year’s statistics, with preliminary data showing it helped curtail homicides and other crimes.

The police and national prosecuting agencies saw an exodus of key personnel during former Jacob Zuma’s scandal-marred nine-year rule, undermining its ability to bring criminals to book. While President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that combating crime is one of his top priorities, his administration has struggled to rebuild the law-enforcement agencies.

Key statistics:

  • The number of sexual offences rose 1.7% to 53,293, while the number of attempted murders decreased 1.8% to 18,635.

  • Truck hijackings rose 1.7% while car hijackings increased 13.3%.

  • Commercial crimes rose 0.1%.

  • There were no bank robberies during the period under review, compared with four the year before.

PAUL HOFFMAN: It’s time to take corruption to task, once and for all

No room for corruption during Covid-19 is a great mantra, yet endless anti-corruption task teams are all talk and no walk
2 days ago

New visions for Joburg’s inner city

Most big developers aren’t prepared to risk a large-scale investment in the Joburg CBD. But some haven’t given up on the dream of restoring the inner ...
1 day ago

Tshwane redeploys grounded ambulances

Centralisation process that shelved the vehicles reversed as coronavirus cases surge in Gauteng
1 week ago

