Over-regulation stifles SA’s automotive sector, RMI chief says
SA’s industry might have to lay off up to 30% of its workforce because of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a Naamsa survey
30 July 2020 - 18:06
The organisation that represents car dealers and other downstream retailers in the automotive sector says that excessive compliance costs, including an unrealistic minimum wage, are hurting the industry and causing large-scale job losses.
An over-regulated business environment is stifling sustainability and growth in the industry, said Jakkie Olivier, CEO of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) which represents almost 8,000 businesses in the automotive aftermarket sector.
