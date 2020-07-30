High court dismisses DA’s application to appeal criteria ruling in Covid-19 relief
30 July 2020 - 10:54
UPDATED 30 July 2020 - 11:31
The high court in Pretoria has dismissed with costs the DA’s application for leave to appeal its far-reaching ruling that “race, gender, youth and disability” must be taken into account in the awarding of state relief to businesses stricken by the Covid-19 pandemic — after finding it did not have a reasonable prospect of success in challenging the decision.
Judge president Dunstan Mlambo and judges Dennis Davis and Daisy Molefe on Wednesday suggested that the DA — by stressing that the Disaster Management Act did not explicitly require the government to consider SA’s historical inequalities in responding to disasters — was asking the court to approach the country “in a colour-blind fashion” that ran counter to the constitution.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now