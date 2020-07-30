National High court dismisses DA’s application to appeal criteria ruling in Covid-19 relief BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed with costs the DA’s application for leave to appeal its far-reaching ruling that “race, gender, youth and disability” must be taken into account in the awarding of state relief to businesses stricken by the Covid-19 pandemic — after finding it did not have a reasonable prospect of success in challenging the decision.

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo and judges Dennis Davis and Daisy Molefe on Wednesday suggested that the DA — by stressing that the Disaster Management Act did not explicitly require the government to consider SA’s historical inequalities in responding to disasters — was asking the court to approach the country “in a colour-blind fashion” that ran counter to the constitution.