WATCH: Opportunity to trigger sustained energy sector investment plan for SA

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Grove Steyn, member of the president’s economic advisory council and CEO of Meridian Economics, about renewables

28 July 2020 - 14:37 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIEN DECORET

A recent study conducted jointly by Meridian Economics and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s energy centre shows that SA’s lowest-cost power system now consists primarily of renewable energy, with gas power and battery backup. These circumstances create an opportunity for a large, sustained, mostly private sector-financed investment programme. Michael Avery speaks to Dr Grove Steyn, member of the president’s economic advisory council and CEO of Meridian Economics.

